Merlin Miles
View Comments

Merlin Miles

{{featured_button_text}}

Merlin Miles

June 5, 1946 – February 13, 2020

Merlin Miles, age 73, passed away Feb. 13, 2020, at his home in Fremont, Nebraska.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Neil and Esther (Thompson) Miles; and his sister, Helen Schneckenberger.

Merlin is survived by his wife, Nancy (Moninger) Miles; daughters, Wendy (Matt) Converse of Omaha, Dawn (Ryan) Wildermuth of Omaha; grandchildren, Nick, Tiffany and Kalyn; brother, Walt (Sheila) Miles of Apple Valley, California.

Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.

Private family services.

Dugan Funeral Chapel

402-721-2880

To send flowers to the family of Merlin Miles, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News