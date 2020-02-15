Merlin Miles
June 5, 1946 – February 13, 2020
Merlin Miles, age 73, passed away Feb. 13, 2020, at his home in Fremont, Nebraska.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Neil and Esther (Thompson) Miles; and his sister, Helen Schneckenberger.
Merlin is survived by his wife, Nancy (Moninger) Miles; daughters, Wendy (Matt) Converse of Omaha, Dawn (Ryan) Wildermuth of Omaha; grandchildren, Nick, Tiffany and Kalyn; brother, Walt (Sheila) Miles of Apple Valley, California.
Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.
Private family services.
Dugan Funeral Chapel
402-721-2880
