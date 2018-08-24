July 8, 1927 – Aug. 22, 2018
Merna (Newsham) Lehr was born in Ashland on July 8, 1927, and passed away on Aug. 22, 2018, at the age of 91.
The funeral service is Saturday, Aug. 25, at 10 a.m. at First Christian Church, 1702 Boyd St., Ashland. Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24, at Marcy Chapel, Ashland.
Interment at Ashland Cemetery, Ashland.
Memorials to First Christian Church, Ashland.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
Marcy Mortuary, 104 N. 15th St., Ashland, NE 68003. 402-944-3343