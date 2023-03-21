August 19, 1961 – March 17, 2023

Merri J. Karr, 61, of Fremont, Aug. 19, 1961—March 17, 2023.

Survived by daughters, Amanda (Zackery) Swahn, Brittany (Jacob) Brown and Melissa (Brandon) McElroy, all of Fremont; stepdaughter, Jayme (Shane) Muhle of Florida; father, Ronald Mattes, Omaha; mother, Mary Stuenkel Lang, Uehling; sisters, Sherri (Dale) Tharp of Fremont, Terri (Ron) Dunaway, and stepsister, Andrea Regier-Venditte; brothers, Ronald (Cindy) Mattes of Hooper and Randy (Amanda) Stuenkel of Ames; nine grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by sister, Suzanne Stuenkel; stepfather, Marvin Lang; stepmother, Mabel Mattes; grandparents, Albert Simon, Ellen (Fred) Vossler and Raymond (Helen) Mattes; and niece, Emily Rose Tharp.

The funeral is 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 24, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation is Thursday from 4-7 p.m., also at Moser’s. Interment at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials to the family for a future designation.

Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.