May 20, 1927 – March 21, 2019
Merton W. Lallman, age 91, passed away March 21, 2019, in Redmond, Oregon. He was born May 20, 1927, to Bertha and Emil Lallman of Nickerson. He attended the University of Nebraska and graduated from the University of Idaho with a degree in mining engineering. He was employed by Kaiser Chemical Company and worked in Costa Rica, Belize, Jamaica, Louisiana and Utah before retirement in Oregon. While in Idaho he met and married Betty Wood. They celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary last fall.
He is survived by daughter, Becky Colombe (husband, Roger) of Logan, Utah; son, William of Redmond, Oregon, and daughter, Ellen Houston (husband, Duane) of Sisters, Oregon; along with grand and great-grandchildren; and a brother, Keith of Fremont.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Curtis of Fontanelle. His wife Betty passed away in December of 2018.