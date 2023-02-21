Merwin was born Dec. 6, 1934, in Bellevue, Nebraska, to David and Velma (Rector) Long. He grew up in Fremont and attended school in Fremont and then in Scribner while living on a farm south of Scribner. In January of 1960, Merwin graduated from Milford Trade School with an electrical degree. He worked for Beemer Electric in Fremont and then Morris Electric after graduating from Milford. He then worked in Omaha before starting his own business in Fremont, Long Electric Inc. In March of 1980, he went to work for 3M in Valley until 2000. He then worked part time at Menards in Fremont.