Merwin D. Long
December 6, 1934 – February 14, 2023
Merwin D. Long, age 88, of Fremont died Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Nye Legacy in Fremont.
Merwin was born Dec. 6, 1934, in Bellevue, Nebraska, to David and Velma (Rector) Long. He grew up in Fremont and attended school in Fremont and then in Scribner while living on a farm south of Scribner. In January of 1960, Merwin graduated from Milford Trade School with an electrical degree. He worked for Beemer Electric in Fremont and then Morris Electric after graduating from Milford. He then worked in Omaha before starting his own business in Fremont, Long Electric Inc. In March of 1980, he went to work for 3M in Valley until 2000. He then worked part time at Menards in Fremont.
Merwin married Connie Adams on Jan. 14, 1967, at First Methodist Church in Fremont. Merwin was a life member of the National Rifle Association.
Survivors: wife, Connie of Fremont; son; two granddaughters; one grandson; three great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Kile of Fremont; sister-in-law, Norma Long of Lincoln.
Merwin was preceded in death by his parents, a son, and brother, Kenneth.
The graveside service will be 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.
Ludvigsen Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
