Michael A. Barauskas

October 3, 1940—December 27, 2019

Michael A. Barauskas, age 79, of Fremont, Nebraska, died Dec. 27, 2019.

Survived by wife Annette; sons, James of Valley and Steven of Fremont; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

The memorial service is 11 a.m. Tuesday at United Faith Community Church in Valley. Private inurnment. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com.

Reichmuth Funeral Home

21901 W. Maple Rd. 402-289-2222

Service information

Dec 31
Memorial
Tuesday, December 31, 2019
11:00AM
United Faith Community Church
218 West Gardiner Street
Valley, NE 68064
