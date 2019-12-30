Michael A. Barauskas
October 3, 1940—December 27, 2019
Michael A. Barauskas, age 79, of Fremont, Nebraska, died Dec. 27, 2019.
Survived by wife Annette; sons, James of Valley and Steven of Fremont; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
The memorial service is 11 a.m. Tuesday at United Faith Community Church in Valley. Private inurnment. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com.
Reichmuth Funeral Home
21901 W. Maple Rd. 402-289-2222
