Michael A. “Mike” Caldararo

Mike was born Sept. 10, 1942 in Brooklyn, New York, to Michael and Jean (Napolitano) Caldararo. He was raised in Levittown, Long Island, New York, and graduated from Division Avenue High School. Mike graduated from Wayne State College with his Bachelor of Arts in Education degree. He received his Master’s degree from Brooklyn College. He taught first at West Junior High School in Brentwood, New York, before coming back to the Midwest. He served as an admission counselor at John F. Kennedy College in Wahoo. Mike spent his career teaching physical education in the Blair Community School system at Old Central and Arbor Park Schools, retiring in 2004.