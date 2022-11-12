September 10, 1942 – November 10, 2022
Michael A. “Mike” Caldararo, age 80, of Valley died Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Methodist Fremont Health
Mike was born Sept. 10, 1942 in Brooklyn, New York, to Michael and Jean (Napolitano) Caldararo. He was raised in Levittown, Long Island, New York, and graduated from Division Avenue High School. Mike graduated from Wayne State College with his Bachelor of Arts in Education degree. He received his Master’s degree from Brooklyn College. He taught first at West Junior High School in Brentwood, New York, before coming back to the Midwest. He served as an admission counselor at John F. Kennedy College in Wahoo. Mike spent his career teaching physical education in the Blair Community School system at Old Central and Arbor Park Schools, retiring in 2004.
Mike married Janet Anderson on Aug. 1, 1964.
Mike was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont and past active member of the Fremont YMCA.
Survivors: wife, Janet of Valley; daughters, Christine (David) Goodwater of Council Bluffs, Teresa (Richard) Keyser of Fremont; grandchildren, Samuel Leriger, Audrey Keyser and Pierce Keyser; brothers, Richard (Diane) Caldararo of Queensland, Australia, William (Kathy) Caldararo of Ladson, South Carolina.
Mike was preceded in death by an infant son, Steven, and his parents.
The funeral will be 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Burial will follow in Ridge Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Children’s Home in Omaha. Visitation will be Sunday with the family present from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.
