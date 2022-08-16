May 12, 1950 – August 10, 2022

Michael A. Smith, 72, of Chesterfield, Missouri, was called by God to his heavenly home on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.

Michael was born May 12, 1950, in Plankinton, South Dakota, to Paul and Delores (Baumgart) Smith. The family moved to Fremont, Nebraska, in 1957. He was a 1968 graduate of Archbishop Bergan Catholic School in Fremont, Nebraska. There he was an outstanding football center, leading the school to several championships.

Michael married Linda (Howard) on June 9, 1972.

Survivors include his beloved wife, Linda of Chesterfield, Missouri; beloved children, Eric J. (Nicole) Smith of Port Washington, New York, Erin M. (Kurt Koprivica) Smith of Saint Louis, Missouri; beloved granddaughters, Riley and Parker Smith of Port Washington; beloved siblings, Patty McNaught of Omaha, Gary (Jeannie) Smith of Fremont, and Paula (Tim) Beezley of Fremont. Also survived by many in-laws, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Vernon Howard; mother-in-law, Doris Howard; brother, Kevin Smith; and brothers-in-law, Robert Disbrow and Bill McNaught.

Michael was a DEVOTED Nebraska Cornhuskers fan and game days were noisy, crazy, INTENSE, and sometimes frustrating. He never missed a game.

Michael enjoyed life and friends. He loved his family above all else!!

The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life that will be held at a later date.