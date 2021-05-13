May 13, 1966 – May 1, 2021

Michael C. Gangi. Born May 13, 1966, in Dunkirk, New York. Passed away May 1, 2021, in Omaha, Nebraska.

Preceded in death by his eldest son, Joe, and his father, Charles.

Survived by his wife, Christine; his 4 children, Nick Rosendall (Elizabeth), Adam Gangi (Amelia), Rebecca Gangi, and Rachael Gangi; mother, Mary Gangi; sister, Anita; brother, Christopher; 7 grandchildren, Carson, Harlow, Louis, Carter, Kaylen, Michael and Mary.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 16, at 454 E. 30th St., No. 36, in Fremont, Nebraska. After the service a meal will be shared. RSVP to 402-459-8035 as seating is limited.

