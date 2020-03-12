Michael E. Nielsen
Michael E. Nielsen

Michael E. Nielsen

January 29, 1998 - March 8, 2020

Service information

Mar 16
Memorial Visitation
Monday, March 16, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave
Fremont, NE 68025
Mar 16
Celebration of Life
Monday, March 16, 2020
11:00AM
Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave
Fremont, NE 68025
