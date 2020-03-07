Michael James Furstenau

March 11, 1951 – March 3, 2020

Michael “Mike” Furstenau of Lakewood, Colorado, formerly of Boone, Iowa, died in his home on March 3, 2020. His body was cremated and a celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 14, at Cedar Pointe Golf Course in Boone, Iowa, from 2-5 p.m. for friends and family. A burial of his cremains will be held for family at a later date in Fremont, Nebraska.

Mike was born in Fremont, Nebraska, on March 11, 1951, the son of James B. and Delores (Dee) Furstenau Larson. Mike graduated from Fremont High School in 1969, then moved to Boone and began his employment with the CNW and Union Pacific Rail Road until his disability-retirement in 2003, while living in Davenport, Iowa.

In 1971, Mike married Deborah Huffman and had a son, Andrew (Drew) Furstenau. They later divorced.

Mike enjoyed canoeing, bike riding, tennis, pin ball, poker and travel in his earlier years. Attending concerts and live music, while gathering with friends was Mike's favorite activity and the memories always made him smile. Family vacations with all of the “kids” kept him feeling young. Mike led a full and colorful life with his many friends while living in Boone.