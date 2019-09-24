February 13, 1958 – September 21, 2019
Michael Lee Donoghue of Fremont died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.
Memorial services are 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at McKown Funeral Home in Columbus with Rev. Joseph A. Miksch officiating. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Duncan, Nebraska.
Mike was born Feb. 13, 1958, in Columbus to Paul and Gladys (Blaser) Donoghue.
Mike is survived by: son, Scott (Courtney) Donoghue of Columbus; granddaughters, Presley and Emberleigh Donoghue; brothers, Larry (Deb) Donoghue of Monroe, John (Susan) Donoghue of Columbus, Dave (Tracy) Donoghue of Columbus; brother-in-law, Mike Hoskovec of Palisade; numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by: parents, Paul and Gladys Donoghue; and sister, Peggy Hoskovec.
Condolences may be left at www.mckownfuneralhome.com.