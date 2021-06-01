Michael Marion Sturgeon

July 13, 1961 - May 27, 2021

Michael Marion Sturgeon, age 59, passed away peacefully at home on May 27, 2021.

Mike was preceded in death by his father, John A. Sturgeon, his mother, Mary Sue Sturgeon. He is survived by his wife, Ozana Sturgeon; his daughter, Maddie Sturgeon; son, Brandon Sturgeon; stepsons, Andre and Jesse; his sisters, Amy Sturgeon and Anne Liebentritt; stepfather, Jack Kouth.

Celebration of Life will be held at Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont on Thursday, June 3, at 11 a.m. Internment service will be private. Memorials are suggested to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

