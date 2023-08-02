April 18, 1958 – July 29, 2023

Michael Marvin Daugherty was born on April 18, 1958, to James and Bonita (Gatrost) Daugherty in Wahoo, Nebraska. He passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

Michael is survived by his children: Jason, Sarah, Fallon, Cole, Reece, and Monica; grandchildren: Kelsey and Bryce Mitzelfelt, Farrah and Jasper Porter; brother, Larry Daugherty; sisters: Carolyn Kienast, Gloria League, and Jennifer Johnson. Michael is preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Susan Mecseji and Sandy Ohlrich.

Funeral Service: 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn. A visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Interment: Prospect Hill Cemetery of Elkhorn. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.