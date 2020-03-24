Michael "Mick" L. Longacre

Mick was born Oct. 6, 1945, in Schuyler to Ted and Pauline (Holoubek) Longacre. He attended Schuyler High School and went on to become a proud U.S. Navy Veteran. Mick enjoyed golf, cooking for others, making people laugh, and loved his dogs. Mick is survived by his brothers, Ron (Shirley) Longacre of Bellevue and Ted (Lana) Longacre of Omaha; sister, Kathy (Don) Brink of Elkhorn; brother-in-law, Harold Ladehoff of Lincoln; dear friend, Terry Synovec of Fremont; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Gayle Ladehoff and Linda Gilbert.