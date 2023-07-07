Michael 'Mike' A. Bohanan Jul 7, 2023 Jul 7, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save December 17, 1971—July 5, 2023 Tags Michael 'mike' A. Bohanan Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video AOC backs Biden's reelection bid Sullivan: US to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine Sullivan: US to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine Welcome to the hottest week ever recorded Welcome to the hottest week ever recorded World Sees Effects of Record High Temperatures World Sees Effects of Record High Temperatures