Michael 'Mike' Marvin Patrick McGinn

Michael “Mike” Marvin Patrick McGinn, 69 years, of North Bend, Nebraska, passed away Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Methodist Fremont Health.

Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church Parish Center in North Bend, Nebraska. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a rosary starting at 7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in North Bend, Nebraska.

Burial will be at Woodland Cemetery in North Bend, Nebraska.

Memorials may be directed to the North Bend Golf Club mosermemorialchapels.com

Moser Memorial Chapel, 1040 N. Main St. North Bend, NE 68649

402-652-8159.

