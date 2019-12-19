October 8, 1958 – November 2, 2019
Michael R. LeRette, 61, of Rohnert Park, California, formerly of Fremont and Hooper, Nebraska, passed away surrounded by family Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, peacefully in his hometown of Rohnert Park, due to complications from cancer.
Mike was born October 8, 1958, in Long Beach, California, to Gerald R. and Anna J. LeRette. He grew up in the Fremont and Hooper area, and was a 1977 graduate of Logan View High School in Hooper. Mike then joined the Army and earned the rank of sergeant. Mike married Candace Welch LeRette, and they lived in Rohnert Park, California. Mike and Candie have one son, Justin.
Mike was dedicated to his business and his family. He loved his family and his work. Mike loved bass fishing, camping, boating and spending time with Candie and Justin in the outdoors.
You have free articles remaining.
Mike, Candie and Justin are members of the Discovery Church of Rohnert Park, California. Mike was very devoted to his faith.
Mike is survived by his wife, Candie; son, Justin; mother, Anna Jean LeRette of Fremont, Nebraska; brothers, Richard LeRette of Fremont, Jerry and his wife Connie LeRette of Castro Valley, California; uncle and aunt, Louis and Dorothy LeRette and family of Council Bluffs, Iowa; and nieces, Jenny, Katie, Lisa, Amanda and Jessica.
Mike was preceded in death by his father, Gerald R. LeRette; and his sister, Jodi Sutton LeRette; sister-in-law, Mary O’Brien LeRette; father-in-law, Guy Welch; mother-in-law, Elaine Welch; brother-in-law, David Sause.