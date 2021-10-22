Michael Richard Funk

September 15, 1948 – October 19, 2021

Michael Richard Funk, age 73, of Fremont passed away after a brief battle with cancer on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Dunklau Gardens.

Michael was born on Sept. 15, 1948, in Gothenburg, Nebraska, to Barbara (McVicker) Funk and Richard Funk. Michael grew up in Fremont and graduated from Fremont High School in 1966. He attended Wayne State College and was active in the Army Reserves from 1967-1995. Michael married Janet Lee Smith on Feb. 5, 1972, at Trinity Church in West Point, Nebraska. For many years, Michael enjoyed his involvement with Fremont High School athletics. He was the “Voice of the Tigers” for basketball games. He was proud to serve on the Fremont Booster Club for 20+ years.

Michael is survived by his wife, Janet; his daughters, Michelle (Duane) Kohl of Lincoln, Mindi (Brad) Wendel of Omaha; and grandchildren, Chellsea (Preston) Schulte, Collin Kohl and fiancée Hannah Ochsner, and Callie Kohl, all of Lincoln, and Alexander Wendel of Omaha.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Mark; sister, Susan; and niece, Amy.

Memorials can be directed to his family and to the Fremont Booster Club.

Visitation will be Sunday, Oct. 24, from 2-6 p.m. with the family present from 2-3:30 p.m., at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. The funeral will be 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Private family burial will be in Memorial Cemetery. The family is requesting masks at both the visitation and funeral.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.