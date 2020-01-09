{{featured_button_text}}
Michael T. Clark

December 9, 1949 – January 7, 2020

Michael T. Clark, 70 years, Fremont, Nebraska, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Omaha. Mike was born Dec. 9, 1949, in Austin, Minnesota, to Edward and Grace (Haney) Clark.

Survived by sons, Chad (Tricia) Clark, Fremont, and Travis (Leslie) Clark, Kansas City, Missouri; stepdaughter, Micky (Jordan) Newill, Fremont; brother, Ronald Clark; sister, Barb (Jim) Wencl; brother-in-law, Kevin Bauer; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Preceded in death by parents; and sister, Susie Bauer.

The memorial service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Moser Memorial Chapel, Fremont. Memorial visitation is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Moser’s. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490

