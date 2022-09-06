Michele M. Missel

September 15, 1962—August 30, 2022

Michele M. Missel, LICSW, age 59, of Fremont, passed away Aug. 30, 2022, surrounded by her family, after a valiant fight against Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).

Michele was born Sept. 15, 1962, in Livonia, Michogan. She was adopted shortly after birth by Ted and Judy (Darga) Giguere and grew up in Detroit where she graduated from Bishop Borgess High School in 1980. Michele married Bob Missel on Aug. 14, 1982, in Westland, Michigan. They moved to Fremont in 1983 to help Bob’s grandparents, Gerald and Marie Sampter, with their clothing business. While they only planned to stay for a year, they made Fremont their home.

Michele devoted her life to her family and to helping as many other people, especially youth, as she could. After her two daughters were born, Michele started college at Metro Community College, while working part-time as a social worker for the state of Nebraska. She continued her studies while her girls grew up, and received her associate degree from Metro, a bachelor’s degree in social work from Dana College, and in 2002, she received a master’s degree in social work from University of Nebraska Omaha.

Michele was a licensed independent clinical social worker serving the Dodge County Courts and individuals and families. She also served as an adjunct sociology professor at Metro Community College and Midland University, and a Yogalates and swim aerobics instructor at the Fremont YMCA.

She touched many lives through her support of CASA of the Midlands, Jefferson House, Royal Family Kids Camp, Care Corps, John C. Fremont Days, Fremont Area Art Association, and Dodge County Historical Society.

Michele is survived by her husband, Bob, of Fremont; daughters: Megan (Josh) Nuttelman of Frisco, Colorado; Jen (Paul) McKearney of Omaha; brother, Tom Giguere, sister, Sue Gornowicz, and stepfather Harley Faxon, all of Michigan; stepmother, Nancy Giguere of Tennessee; mother-in-law, Nanette Missel of Fremont; brother-in-law, Hank (Leslie) Missel of Washington, brother-in-law Fred (Debbie) Missel of Oklahoma; and three grandchildren: Asher and Addison Nuttelman, and Molly McKearney.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Judy Faxon; father, Ted Giguere; brother, Paul Giguere; and father-in-law, Henry Missel.

The memorial service will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at the Fremont First United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. There is no viewing, but the family will receive friends Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.

Memorial donations are suggested to the following organizations: The Michele Missel Scholarship at Metro Community College, (please make checks payable to MCC Foundation) or Casa of the Midlands.

