September 12, 1955 – January 9, 2020
Michele “Shelly” Roumph, 64 years, a lifetime resident of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at her home. She was born Sept. 12, 1955, to Edward “Mike” and Donna (Banghart) Stover.
Shelly graduated from Fremont High School in 1973. She married Glenn Roumph on Oct. 27, 2007, in Fremont. She was a manager at the Kwik Shop for 11 years and was also employed at Keno for several years.
She enjoyed bowling league and watching her grandchildren’s sporting events.
Shelly is survived by her husband, Glenn; son, Chad (Debbie) Obermiller of Germany; daughter, Rochelle Adame and fiancée Joe Brown; stepdaughters, Kiley (Aaron) Peck, and Kristy Roumph and special friend Stephen Lowe, all of Fremont; brother, Mike Stover of Lincoln; 13 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her parents; son, Rory Van Winkle, and sister, Lucille Nelson.
The funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12, at Moser Memorial Chapel and continue 1 hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Ridge Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025