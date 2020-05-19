Michelle "Mickie" K. Sell

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March 12, 1959 – May 4, 2020

Michelle K. “Mickie” Sell, 61, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away May 4, 2020. She was born March 12, 1959, in Wahoo, Nebraska, to Rodney and Marlene (Hurt) Rezac.

She grew up around Cedar Bluffs and graduated from Cedar Bluffs High School and she received her associate’s degree in business. She later moved to Fremont, where she has resided since. She was a past member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cedar Bluffs.

Survivors include son, Jayme Sell (fiancé, Holly Clingan), Tempe, Arizona; sisters, Cindi (Bill) Pierce, Elkhorn, Nebraska, Peggy (Mike) Christensen, Waconia, Minnesota; brother, Rodney Rezac, Germany; brother-in-law, Ron (Angie) Gross, Fremont; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by parents and two sisters, Vicki and Susan.

Graveside service will be 3 p.m. Thursday, May 21, at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery near Cedar Bluffs.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for a fund yet to be determined.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchaples.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE. 68025 402-721-4490.