Michelle N. Goetz
January 2, 1954 – July 13, 2019
Michelle N. Goetz, age 65, of Fremont died Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Methodist Fremont Health after fighting kidney disease for several years.
Michelle was born Jan. 2, 1954, in Fremont to Max and Ella Glover and graduated from Fremont High School in 1972. She worked for over 20 years at Overland Products.
Michelle was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Phyllis Hupp and Judith Glover; significant other, Jimmie Bittner; and beloved pet, Kiddo.
She is survived by her sister Ann Keen, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Friday, July 19, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Memorials are suggested to the Dodge County Humane Society.
