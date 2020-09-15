Michelle S. Eaton

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Michelle S. “Mic” Eaton, 73 years, of Fremont, NE passed away Friday, September 11, 2020. She was born May 26, 1947 in Fremont, NE to Gordon and Odessa (Galyon) Limes.

She graduated from Fremont High School. She married Jerry Eaton on December 16, 1972 in Fremont. She was employed by Fremont Area Medical Center. After retirement she lived at Osage Beach, Missouri for several years. She enjoyed reading, playing card games, watching golf and fishing trips.

Michelle is survived by her daughter, Jamie (Dwayne) Roberts of Pierce, NE; son, Eric (Brenda) Hansen of Fremont, NE; daughter Sonja (Greg) Hampton of Fremont, NE ; 6 grandchildren, Kennett, Jesse, and Brandon Roberts, Brooke and Lindsey Hansen, and Ben Hampton.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry D. Eaton; sister, Jo Medrick and mother and father-in-law, Ruth and Gerald Eaton.

Visitation will be on Friday from 4-6 PM at Moser’s in Fremont.

Private family graveside service will be at Woodland Cemetery at North Bend, Nebraska.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave. Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.