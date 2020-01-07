July 29, 1954 – January 2, 2020
Mike L. Goebel, 65, of Omaha, Nebraska, passed away in an accident near Oshkosh, Nebraska, on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.
Mike was born July 29, 1954, to Donald and Irene (Bunn) Goebel in Fremont, Nebraska. He grew up in Fremont and served in the U.S. Army and the Nebraska Army National Guard. Mike owned a painting business for nearly 15 years in Lincoln, Nebraska, and worked for Sunbrite for several years as well. For the past 7 years, Mike worked as a transportation specialist at Woodhouse in Blair, Nebraska.
Mike loved Husker football and was never afraid to make a good bet, especially in fantasy football. He was always positive and faithful to his grandchildren and family.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and parents.
He is survived by his fiancée, Sheryl Duane; sons, Mike Goebel, Eric Goebel, and Donnie Goebel; sister, Connie Carlson; brothers, Rick Goebel, Alan (Karen) Goebel, David Goebel, and Kevin (fiancée, Megan) Goebel; and 10 grandchildren.
The funeral will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Fremont. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. and with a prayer service at 7 p.m., all at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.
Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.