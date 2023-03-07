Mila M. Marty

November 24, 1935 – March 3, 2023

Mila M. Marty, 87, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Friday, March 3, 2023, at her home surrounded by family. She was born Nov. 24, 1935, in Platte Center, Nebraska, to Noah and Evalena (Miller) Davis.

Mila grew up at Richland, Nebraska, and attended school in Columbus. She married Lynton Marty on May 27, 1955, in Fremont. She worked at Campbell's Soup in Fremont for 34 years and USA Steak Buffet for 14 years.

She was an active member at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fremont.

Mila is survived by her son, Mike Marty and fiancé Elsa of Fremont; daughters, Lori (Toby) Fitz of Arlington, Nebraska, and Marlene Morgan of Fremont; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons, Jeff and Rick Marty; three sisters, three brothers, and one great-grandson.

A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 9, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fremont. The Rev. Ryan Ankersen will officiate. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Moser's in Fremont.

Interment will be a Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

