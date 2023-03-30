Mildred Ann Moseman

March 3, 1925 – March 29, 2023

Mildred Ann Moseman was born March 3, 1925, in West Point, Nebraska, to Henry and Magdalen (Harstick) Schlecht. She attended rural schools near her parents' farm east of Beemer, Nebraska, Guardian Angels School in West Point, and West Point High School.

Mildred married Willmer Herman Moseman in August 1947. After their wedding at Saint Mary's Catholic Church in West Point, they operated a farm west of Oakland for 40 years before retiring to Oakland, Nebraska. Mildred was an active member of the Altar Society of Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Lyons, and was honored for her sustained support to the affairs of the community of faith.

Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Willmer; her parents; her brothers, Leo and William; and her sisters: Ruth and Mary, who died in infancy.

Survivors include her children: Merlin and Beth (Pokrant) Moseman of Kingwood, Texas, Marlene and Ralph Fleischman of Amarillo, Texas, Captain James and Emily (Blandin) Moseman USN (Ret.) of Chestertown, Maryland, Gerald Moseman of Alexandria, Virginia, Laura and David Shukovsky of Sarasota, Florida, Neil and Maureen (Kelly) Moseman of Omaha, Nebraska, Jane and Paul Connolly of Bethesda, Maryland; 17 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Lyons. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Friends of Oakland Scholarship Fund and Saint Joseph's Catholic Church, Lyons, Nebraska.

Pelan Funeral Services Oakland

Oakland, NE 68045, 402-685-5673