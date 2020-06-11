× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

August 31, 1928 – June 7, 2020

Mildred Knobbe, 91, of Dodge died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Parkview Home in Dodge. The Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, at St. Boniface Catholic Church at Monterey with Rev. Matt Niggemeyer as celebrant. Per Directive Health Measure, physical distancing by household will be required for seating at the funeral. The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on the Stokely Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be at St. Boniface Cemetery. Visitation with family present will be Friday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church at Monterey. Per Directive Health Measure, 25 people will be allowed in the building at a time during visitation. Memorials may be made to GACC Endowments or St. Boniface Catholic Church Endowment. Arrangements by Stokely Funeral Home.

Mildred was born to Leo and Margaret (Sellhorst) Kleffner on Aug. 31, 1928, at Olean. She grew up on the family farm and attended the Sacred Heart Academy at Olean. On Oct. 5, 1948, Mildred married Clement Knobbe at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge. The couple made their home on the Knobbe farm where Mildred was the bookkeeper for family cooperation. They retired to St. Joseph’s Retirement Community in West Point before moving to Dodge.