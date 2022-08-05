February 2, 1932 – August 3, 2022

Mildred L. Paseka, age 90, of Fremont died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Shalimar Gardens in Fremont.

Mildred was born Feb. 2, 1932, in Dodge County to Leon and Anna (Thomsen) Larsen. She was raised on the family farm near Fremont. She graduated from Fremont High School in 1949. Mildred married Donald Paseka on Jan. 2, 1953, in Fremont where they continued to live. Mildred worked for Fremont National Bank and then raised her family. Once the kids were old enough, she started working for the Fremont Public Schools in various positions.

Mildred was a member of First Lutheran Church for over 60 years.

Survivors: son, Keith (Diane) Paseka of Fremont; daughter, Karen Paseka of Arlington; 6 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Gene Larsen of Fremont, Duane (Joann) Larsen of Longmont, Colorado.

Mildred was preceded in death by her husband and grandson, Dylan.

The funeral will be 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, at First Lutheran Church in Fremont. Rev. Duane Miller will officiate. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Methodist Fremont Health Hospice or Susan G. Komen Foundation. Visitation will be Sunday at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel with the family present from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Online guestbook at ludvigsenmortuary.com.