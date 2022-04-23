February 20, 1931 – April 21, 2022

Mildred “Millie” A. Stastny, 91, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away April 21, 2022, at Nye Pointe Health and Rehab.

Millie was born on Feb. 20, 1931, in Bellwood, Nebraska, to Joseph J. and Elizabeth (Schrier) Klein. She grew up and graduated from Bellwood High School. On Oct. 15, 1955, Millie married Daniel M. Stastny at St. Peter Catholic Church in Bellwood. After marriage they moved to Fremont and Millie became an active member at St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Millie spent much of her time volunteering at church, as a member of the Fremont Hospital Auxiliary, and assisting with school lunch programs. She was active at St. Patrick Catholic Church making desserts, working a booth at the St. Pat’s Fun Festival for many years and sprucing up the landscape around the church. She enjoyed her time with friends on bowling and golfing leagues, bridge clubs, crafting and gardening.

Millie is survived by her sons, Bob (Donna) Stastny of Omaha, Dave (Mary) Stastny of Fremont, and Mark (Lori) Stastny of Omaha; daughters, Debbie (Marvin) Loecker of Olathe, Kansas, and Carol (Lance) Stokes of Lee’s Summit, Missouri; sister, Mari (Ken) Zitek of Gilbert, Arizona; 10 grandchildren, Patrick, Sarah, John, Danielle, Michael, Morgan, Maggie, Ethan, Katie, and Merrick; and 7 great-grandchildren, Raylie, JosieMae, Landon, Abigail, Penelope, Delilah, and Andy.

Millie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Daniel; sister, Betty; and brothers, Kenny and Leonard.

The Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Monday, April 25, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Rosary will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday, also at St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials are suggested to St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.