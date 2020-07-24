February 23, 1937 – July 22, 2020
Milton W. Pochop, age 83, of Fremont passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at his home. He was born Feb. 23, 1937, in Dallas, South Dakota, to William and Genevieve (Rice) Pochop.
Milton was raised in the Pierce, Nebraska, area. He moved to Norfolk, Nebraska, and after high school started working for the Norfolk State Hospital. He married Edna O’Neal in 1954, they later divorced. In 1959 he came to Fremont to work on a dairy farm in Saunders County, driving a bulk milk truck. Milton married Jill I. Mather on Aug. 1, 1965, in Norfolk. He also worked for Kavich Furniture Store. He retired from Magnus Farley Metal in 2000 after 38 years. He and the love of his life Jill remodeled houses, and he enjoyed doing crafts and playing his accordion. They took many trips with Moostash Joe Tours and he drove on tours of Nebraska with the antique car club and was in car shows.
Milton was a member of First Baptist Church in Fremont and Eagles Club FOE 200 of Fremont. He was a member of the ZCBJ at Lynch, Nebraska, and was a member of the Nebraska Rod & Custom Association since 1999.
He is survived by wife, Jill; son, Russell Pochop (Brenda Waters) of Hastings, Nebraska; daughters, Rhonda Lueders of Norfolk and Rolanda (Tim) Powell of Kenesaw, Nebraska; sisters, De Etta Miller of Fremont, Elvena Herbolsheimer of Norfolk, Nebraska, and Natalie Hill of Rockdale, Texas; eight grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Robert Bob Mather of Norfolk; and best friend, Norman Heller of Fremont.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Roderick Pochop; grandson, Ryan Pochop; granddaughter, Katie Pochop; daughter-in-law, Pam Pochop; in-laws, Gerry Eckert, Shirley Whipple, Lyle and Charles Mather.
The funeral following COVID-19 restrictions will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at First Baptist Church in Fremont. The Rev. Richard Crooks and Rev. Leland Foreman will officiate. Controlled visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, at Moser Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow the service at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church, Fremont.
Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermmemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.
