Milton W. Pochop

Milton was raised in the Pierce, Nebraska, area. He moved to Norfolk, Nebraska, and after high school started working for the Norfolk State Hospital. He married Edna O’Neal in 1954, they later divorced. In 1959 he came to Fremont to work on a dairy farm in Saunders County, driving a bulk milk truck. Milton married Jill I. Mather on Aug. 1, 1965, in Norfolk. He also worked for Kavich Furniture Store. He retired from Magnus Farley Metal in 2000 after 38 years. He and the love of his life Jill remodeled houses, and he enjoyed doing crafts and playing his accordion. They took many trips with Moostash Joe Tours and he drove on tours of Nebraska with the antique car club and was in car shows.