July 5, 1957 – May 9, 2023

Mitzi M. Beatty, 65 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away May 9, 2023, at Nye Pointe Health and Rehab in Fremont.

Mitzi was born on July 5, 1957, to Albert J. “Bud” Mayer and Mary Rosetta Mathews in Fremont.

She graduated from Fremont High School in 1975. She met her husband, Paul Beatty, in 1977 and they were married on April 18, 1981. To this union, two children were born, Chad and Holly. Paul preceded her in death on Feb. 14, 2023, after nearly 42 years of marriage. They loved to ride and show horses, camp, fish, boat, waterski, and bowl. Later in life they enjoyed being nature lovers watching all the wildlife from their deck. They were big supporters of their kids bowling clubs and helped out wherever they could. They enjoyed watching their children compete in their sporting events.

Mitzi was honored into the Fremont Area Bowlers Hall of Fame in 2000. The same night her children were honored for Youth Bowlers of the Year. Mitzi worked all her adult life in packing houses, retiring in 2014 from Hormel Foods after 35 years. She was never afraid of hard work and instilled that into her children.

Mitzi was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul; brother, William “Bill” Mayer; and brother- in-law, Donald Beatty.

She is survived with love by her children, Chad (Nikki) Beatty and their daughter, Emily of Fremont; daughter, Holly (Justin) Chadwick and their children, Ava and Gavin of Grand Island, Nebraska; brother, Chris Mayer; three sisters-in-law, Sondra Mayer, Linda Mayer and Dorinda Beatty, all of Fremont; numerous nieces and nephews; special best friends, Debbie (Drews) Boies of Fremont and Donna (Hooton) Mason of North Carolina; and her loving fur baby, Eagan.

A special thanks to all her caregivers and neighbors for their kindness at the end of her life.

A gathering to celebrate her life will be 1 p.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Fremont Opera House.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

