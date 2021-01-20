March 25, 1941 – January 17, 2021

Modene “Mo” Joy Realph, age 79, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at her home.

Mo was born on March 25, 1941, to Harvey and Helen (Jarl) Tillman in Omaha, Nebraska. Mo attended and graduated from Fremont Public Schools in 1959. Following high school she went into the work force and spent the majority of her career as an accountant. She married Robert “BR” Realph on Sept. 1, 1972, in Las Vegas. “BR” and Mo entertained many of their family and friends during their 35+ years in their home at Lake Ventura.

Mo enjoyed planning and coordinating small weekend trips with their Corvette Club (OFCC), to week-long trips with family and friends. She enjoyed entertaining at her home, especially the 4th of July. Mo was a member of the FAN investment club, Fremont Congregational Church, Fremont Golf Club. She enjoyed volunteering her time at Santa’s Attic for the Christmas Bazaar. For Mo, there was no difference between family and friends, she loved them all the same.

Mo is preceded in death by her husband, “BR” Realph; daughter, Marti Wilson; parents; sisters, Beverly Ralls, Sherrie Jenkins.