Monte Lee West, age 96, of Fremont, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Nye Square.

Survivors include: daughters – Barbara Ann Schacht, of Blair; Pamela Sue West, of Fremont; Cynthia Kay Hosch, of Fremont; grandchildren – Jamie (Dale) Smith, of Ft. Calhoun; John (Mary) Swanson, of Omaha; Shane (Sara DenBeste), of Gretna, Jason Schacht, of Omaha; Justin Hosch, of Omaha; Becky (James) Spencer, of Fremont; 15 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

Monte was preceded in death by his parents and wife Norma.

There is no viewing but the family will receive friends on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Memorials are suggested to FurEver Homes in Fremont.

Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont in charge of arrangements.

