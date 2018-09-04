Morelle Toelle

Feb. 20, 1938 – Aug. 21, 2018
Funeral services for Morelle C. Toelle, age 80, of Beemer will be on Wednesday, Sept. 5, at 10 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beemer with Rev. Ryan Seymour officiating. Interment will be in the Beemer Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at the Beemer American Legion Hall. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will continue on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service, both at the church. Minnick Funeral Home in West Point is handling the arrangement for the family.
Morelle passed away on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.
Morelle Carl Toelle was born on Feb. 20, 1938, to Edwin C. and Alta (Schultz) Toelle. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church, rural Beemer. Morelle served in the Air National Guard from 1956 to 1959 and then re-enlisted 1959 to1962.
On May 1, 1960, he was united in marriage to Wiltrude M. Peters at Grace Lutheran Church in Hooper. Morelle and Wiltrude made their home south of Beemer and farmed together with their daughters, Sharolyn, Natalie and RaLyne.
Morelle’s faith, his family and farming were upmost in his life. Visiting with friends, both old and new, was easy for him. He also loved to dance.
Morelle passed away from Acute Leukemia after a courageous 9-week battle. He was very proud of the fact that he had been a 24-year cancer survivor prior to that. He was always willing to talk with newly diagnosed cancer patients.
He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beemer.
Survivors include: wife, Wiltrude; daughters, Sharolyn (Brian) Biermann of Wayne, Natalie (Michael) Callies of Wisner, RaLyne (Aaron) Wolf of Scribner; grandchildren, Brandon Biermann, Jessica Biermann (fiancé Zachary Fitz), Cody Callies, Ryan Callies (girlfriend Hannah June), Allison Wolf and Zane Wolf; sister-in-law, Laura Ann (Robert) Brodd of Fremont; nieces and nephews.
Morelle was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jeanelle (Marvin) Loewe; parents-in-law, William and Myrtle Peters.