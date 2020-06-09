October 30, 1955 – June 5, 2020
Murphy Duane Kirby, age 64, of Fremont passed away peacefully at his home with his family surrounding him on Friday, June 5, 2020, after a brief yet brave battle against pancreatic cancer.
Murph was born on Oct. 30, 1955, to Bud and Dee (Kappmeyer) Kirby in Fairbury, Nebraska. They lived in various communities across the state during his youth. He graduated from Arlington High School in 1974. On May 7, 1977, Murphy married his high school sweetheart, Cindy Becher.
He began his 40-year career in auto parts as a counter person at NAPA Auto Parts in Arlington, working his way up to manager in Valley and Elkhorn before achieving his dream of owning his own store, Kirby Auto Parts in Valley, where he and his wife Cindy are still in business.
Murph was a member of First Congregational Church UCC in Fremont, Fremont Masonic Lodge 15, Arbor Vitae Chapter 92 Order of the Eastern Star and the Valley Waterloo Nebraska Business Association.
Murph loved all things automotive: repairing vehicles, attending classic car shows and NASCAR races. He was a loyal Nebraska football fan. He enjoyed spending time with his family and was always up for an adventure.
Murph is survived by his wife, Cindy; three children, Renae (Mark) Brunner of Fremont, Thomas Kirby of Fremont, David (Tamsen) Kirby of Davenport Iowa; sisters, Pam Kirby of Fremont, Val (Steve) Miller of Fremont; brother, Doug (Julie) Kirby of Fremont; and cousin who was like a brother, Don (Cindy) Brown of Hastings, Nebraska.
Murphy was preceded in death by his parents.
Controlled visitation will be Tuesday, June 9, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. A private family service will be held on Wednesday with a livestream of the service to start at 11 a.m. (visit www.ludvigsenmortuary.com ). A memorial fund will be determined at a later date.
Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.
