October 30, 1955 – June 5, 2020

Murphy Duane Kirby, age 64, of Fremont passed away peacefully at his home with his family surrounding him on Friday, June 5, 2020, after a brief yet brave battle against pancreatic cancer.

Murph was born on Oct. 30, 1955, to Bud and Dee (Kappmeyer) Kirby in Fairbury, Nebraska. They lived in various communities across the state during his youth. He graduated from Arlington High School in 1974. On May 7, 1977, Murphy married his high school sweetheart, Cindy Becher.

He began his 40-year career in auto parts as a counter person at NAPA Auto Parts in Arlington, working his way up to manager in Valley and Elkhorn before achieving his dream of owning his own store, Kirby Auto Parts in Valley, where he and his wife Cindy are still in business.

Murph was a member of First Congregational Church UCC in Fremont, Fremont Masonic Lodge 15, Arbor Vitae Chapter 92 Order of the Eastern Star and the Valley Waterloo Nebraska Business Association.

Murph loved all things automotive: repairing vehicles, attending classic car shows and NASCAR races. He was a loyal Nebraska football fan. He enjoyed spending time with his family and was always up for an adventure.