August 4, 1931—May 14, 2019
Myra J. Schauer, age 87, of Fremont, formerly of Scribner, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Dunklau Gardens.
Survivors: children, Bonnie (Tom) Phillips of Fremont, Janice (Randal) Stieren of Fremont, James Schauer of Fremont, David Schauer of Beatrice; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two sisters; and a sister-in-law.
Myra was preceded in death by husband Alvin Schauer in 2007 and daughter, Carol, in 1975.
The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 17, at St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Fremont. Rev. Shari Schwedhelm will officiate. Burial will be in Scribner Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Timothy. Visitation will be at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont on Thursday, from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., with the family present from 5:30 to 7:30. Visitation will continue for an hour before the service at church.
