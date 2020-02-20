Myrna L. Palmer
May 25, 1945 – February 17, 2020

Myrna L. Palmer, 74 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska. Myrna was born May 25, 1945, in Grand Junction, Colorado, to Richard and Laura (Gardner) Lampshire. Myrna received her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Colorado State College. She then attended Western State College and earned a Master's Degree in Special Education. Myrna taught in numerous schools in Colorado until retiring in 1995.

Myrna married Fred Palmer on Aug. 20, 1966, in Clifton, Colorado. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Fremont and did church mission work. She enjoyed quilting and was an active volunteer at Care Corps in Fremont.

She is survived by husband, Fred; daughter, Laura Keeney of Fremont; son, Alan Palmer of Connecticut; four grandchildren, Trevor, Jordyn, Taylor and Triston Keeney; and granddogs, Charlie and Zoey.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

The funeral service is 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at First United Methodist Church in Fremont. The Rev. Bill Gepford will officiate. Visitation on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont and on Monday at church one hour prior to service. Burial will be at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont following the funeral lunch. Memorials may be given to First United Methodist Church.

