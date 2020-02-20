Myrna L. Palmer

May 25, 1945 – February 17, 2020

Myrna L. Palmer, 74 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska. Myrna was born May 25, 1945, in Grand Junction, Colorado, to Richard and Laura (Gardner) Lampshire. Myrna received her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Colorado State College. She then attended Western State College and earned a Master's Degree in Special Education. Myrna taught in numerous schools in Colorado until retiring in 1995.

Myrna married Fred Palmer on Aug. 20, 1966, in Clifton, Colorado. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Fremont and did church mission work. She enjoyed quilting and was an active volunteer at Care Corps in Fremont.

She is survived by husband, Fred; daughter, Laura Keeney of Fremont; son, Alan Palmer of Connecticut; four grandchildren, Trevor, Jordyn, Taylor and Triston Keeney; and granddogs, Charlie and Zoey.

She was preceded in death by her parents.