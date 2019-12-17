Myron "Mike" D. Ericson

February 15, 1930 – December 12, 2019
Myron D. “Mike” Ericson, age 89, of Fremont died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Methodist Fremont Health.
Mike was born Feb. 15, 1930, in Platte County, Nebraska, to Mildred (Kallberg) and George Ericson. He was baptized June 1, 1930, at Augustana Lutheran Church in Genoa and confirmed there June 3, 1945. He attended school in Genoa, graduating from high school in 1946. He then attended Luther College in Wahoo for one year and Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois, for two years and graduated from Cincinnati College of Embalming in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1956.
He was a licensed embalmer and funeral director for 36 years and retired after 25 years with Service Corporation International in Chicago in 1992. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and spent most of his military duties in France. He was a 30-year Kiwanian in Chicago. He held a private pilot license for many years. He and his companion Maxine traveled for 17 years in his motor home, touring across the United States.
He was a member of the Fremont Antique Car Club and was proud to show his 1948 Ford and 1956 Plymouth Savoy. He was a member of the Prairie Region Plymouth Owners Club and also the Early Ford U.S. Club of America. He loved his cars! He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church east of Fremont.
He is survived by his special friend and companion of nearly 30 years, Maxine Herring; his sister, Jean Wrage of Fremont; sister-in-law, Dee Ericson of Omaha; several nieces and nephews; and his furry pet, Oscar the cat.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ron.
The memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Peace Lutheran Church east of Fremont. The Rev. Sean Tyler will officiate. Burial will be in Genoa, Nebraska, at a later date. Visitation will be at the church one hour before the service. Memorials are suggested to Peace Lutheran Church or the Dodge County Humane Society.
Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.