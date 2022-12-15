August 1, 1931 – December 13, 2022

Nadine H. Warner died on Dec. 13, 2022, at Nye Legacy in Fremont, Nebraska.

She was born to Louis and Rose Kracman on Aug. 1, 1931. She graduated from David City High School in 1947.

She taught in rural schools for three years and then worked in David City for the phone company.

She married Robert Warner on May 12, 1954. She worked for Howard School in the lunch program for 19 years and retired in 1996.

She is survived by her children, Micaela (Ken) Shuster of Fremont and Chris Warner of Lincoln, Nebraska; grandchildren, Shane Shuster of Fremont and Andrew Shuster of Raleigh, North Carolina.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Rose; brother, Kenneth; sister, Sharon Bailey; and husband, Robert Warner.

She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont.

Services will be scheduled later in January of 2023.

Memorials may be directed to St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490