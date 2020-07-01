× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nadine Joyce (Suhr) Johnson

December 23, 1929 – June 29, 2020

Nadine Joyce (Suhr) Johnson went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 29, 2020, at the age of 90. She was born on Dec. 23, 1929, to Oswald and Nellie Suhr (Clouse) on their farm north of Scribner. Nadine was baptized on Feb. 2, 1930, and affirmed in faith in the rite of confirmation on Aug. 23, 1943, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Hooper, Nebraska. Here she also married her lifelong love of almost 70 years, Russel Johnson, on July 23, 1950.

Nadine attended Wayne State College where she received her certificate for teaching. She was a secretary for Clarence Otteman Insurance, worked at the admittance office at Dodge County Hospital and then became a secretary for Dr. John Allely for many years before retiring at the age of 65.

Nadine and Russel attended Ridgely church of rural Scribner, Nebraska, where they served faithfully. She was a Sunday School teacher, member of the ladies guild and served on several church organizations.