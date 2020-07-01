Nadine Joyce (Suhr) Johnson
December 23, 1929 – June 29, 2020
Nadine Joyce (Suhr) Johnson went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 29, 2020, at the age of 90. She was born on Dec. 23, 1929, to Oswald and Nellie Suhr (Clouse) on their farm north of Scribner. Nadine was baptized on Feb. 2, 1930, and affirmed in faith in the rite of confirmation on Aug. 23, 1943, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Hooper, Nebraska. Here she also married her lifelong love of almost 70 years, Russel Johnson, on July 23, 1950.
Nadine attended Wayne State College where she received her certificate for teaching. She was a secretary for Clarence Otteman Insurance, worked at the admittance office at Dodge County Hospital and then became a secretary for Dr. John Allely for many years before retiring at the age of 65.
Nadine and Russel attended Ridgely church of rural Scribner, Nebraska, where they served faithfully. She was a Sunday School teacher, member of the ladies guild and served on several church organizations.
Nadine loved gardening, and playing cards with her friends but her biggest love was quilting. She made several quilts for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many of her nephews and nieces. She sewed lap quilts for nursing homes and her friends, quilts for the Ronald McDonald home in Omaha and also for any friend or family in her community who suffered a crisis or had a need.
Nadine was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother and enduring friend to many. She will be greatly missed.
Survivors include: her husband, Russel of Fremont; children, Doug Johnson of Omaha, Tom Johnson (friend, Shelly), Cyndi Stibor and Pam Kreikemeier (Rob), all of Fremont; grandchildren, Craig Johnson of Scribner, Melissa Volz of Denver, Colorado, Matt Johnson (Shannon) of Omaha, Amanda Fish (Matt) of Omaha, Luke Johnson of Scribner, Andrea Brandt of Alberta Canada, Nichole Fairhead (Andrew) of Fremont, Dawn Osborn (Matt) of Elkhorn, Jakob Johnson( Laura) of West Point, Drew Johnson of Omaha, Brooke Sajevic (Andrew) of Omaha and 14 great-grandchildren
Preceding her in death were her father, mother and sister, Norma Lee Helgenberger
Private funeral services will be held Friday, July 3, at St. John’s Ridgley Lutheran Church in Scribner. Burial will be in the Scribner Cemetery. Controlled visitation following CDC Directives (masks strongly suggested) will be on Thursday, July 2, at Ludvigsen’s Scribner Funeral Chapel from 6-8 p.m. Memorials are suggested to St. John’s Ridgley Lutheran Church.
