September 2, 1956 – March 10, 2022

Nancy A. Farris, 65, of Omaha, Nebraska, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Nancy was born on Sept. 2, 1956, to Byron Peters and Patricia (Kappius) Peters in Kearney, Nebraska. After graduating from College of St. Mary, Nancy went on to obtain her Masters of Nursing. Nancy served the Omaha community for over 30 years as a nurse practitioner and an associate professor of community health nursing at UNMC’s College of Nursing.

On Aug. 18, 1978, Nancy married Robert “Bob” L. Farris, and to this union were born Charles (“Chuck”) Farris, Kathleen “Kate” Farris, and Theresa “Tess” Farris.

Nancy is survived by her children, Charles, Kathleen, and Theresa; her beloved grandson, Charles Jr.; her sister, Lisa (Bob) Morris; and her brother, Hal (Kathy) Peters. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; her parents, Bryon and Patricia; her brother, Tony; and her father and mother-in-law, Woodrow and Evelyn.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 15, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the West Center Chapel, followed by a vigil service at 7 p.m.

The Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, March 16, at 11:15 a.m. at St. Cecilia Cathedral, 701 N. 40th St. Memorials will be directed by the family.

To view a live broadcast of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the “View Live Cast” button on the home page.

