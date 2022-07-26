April 29, 1940—July 20, 2022
Nancy B. Verbeek was born in Fremont to Harold and Grace (Emory) Wilcox.
Survived by husband, Dana Verbeek; sons, Dana Verbeek Jr., Kirt (Sandy) Verbeek, and David (Tina) Verbeek; daughters, Robbie (Michelle) Verbeek and Susan (Casey) Hensley; brother, Jerry (Mary) Wilcox; sisters, Theresa Taylor and Lois Verbeek; 11 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by parents; sister, Robbie Dixon; brother, Brownie Wilcox; and a grandchild.
Celebration of life will be 12 p.m. Wednesday, at the Christensen Field meeting room.
