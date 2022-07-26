 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nancy B. Verbeek

Nancy B. Verbeek

April 29, 1940—July 20, 2022

Nancy B. Verbeek was born in Fremont to Harold and Grace (Emory) Wilcox.

Survived by husband, Dana Verbeek; sons, Dana Verbeek Jr., Kirt (Sandy) Verbeek, and David (Tina) Verbeek; daughters, Robbie (Michelle) Verbeek and Susan (Casey) Hensley; brother, Jerry (Mary) Wilcox; sisters, Theresa Taylor and Lois Verbeek; 11 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by parents; sister, Robbie Dixon; brother, Brownie Wilcox; and a grandchild.

Celebration of life will be 12 p.m. Wednesday, at the Christensen Field meeting room.

Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.

