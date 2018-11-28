March 24, 1936 – November 24, 2018
Nancy J. Brainard, 82, of Fremont passed away on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.
She was born on March 24, 1936, in Fremont to Donald and Evelyn (Baltz) Brainard. She attended grade school in Valparaiso and graduated from high school in Fremont.
Nancy was a resident council member at Dunklau Gardens. She lived the last 15 years of her life at Dunklau Gardens, where she was the longest tenured resident. She enjoyed a good game of Bingo, Dairy Queen strawberry sundaes, and cheering on the Husker Football and Volleyball teams.
Her other interests included her love of animals, bird watching and assembling jig-saw puzzles. There wasn’t a puzzle she wouldn’t tackle and her favorites were often displayed in her room as wall art.
Nancy will be remembered as a kind, gentle soul who was always thinking of others.
She is survived by her brother, Marvin D. (Deloris) Brainard of Fremont; niece, Kristine (Tim) Gemar of Lincoln; great-nephew, Sam (Chelsi) Gemar of Omaha; and great-niece, Nicole Gemar of Lincoln; along with her many friends from Dunklau Gardens.
She is preceded in death by her parents; aunt, Irene Baltz; and nephew, Michael D. Brainard.
The memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. After a light snack, burial will be in the Platteville cemetery south of Fremont. Memorials are suggested to the Dunklau Gardens Activity Fund.
Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.