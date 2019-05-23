Nancy Jo YoungbergDecember 1, 1952 – May 20, 2019
Omaha, Nebraska – Born in Fremont, Nebraska. Preceded in death by father, Larry D. Melton. Survived by husband, Dr. Steven W. Youngberg; stepdaughter, Holly L. Brown; grandson, Austin Brown; mother, Marjorie J. Melton; brothers, Tom Melton (Deanna) and Tim Melton (Shirley); nieces and nephews.
The service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at the West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Feline Friendz in Nebraska, or Nebraska Humane Society.
Arrangements by:
Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 — www.heafeyheafey.com