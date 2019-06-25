Nancy L. Zakovec
December 13, 1937 - June 21, 2019
Nancy L. Zakovec, age 81, of Cedar Bluffs died June 21, 2019.
Survived by husband, Rolland; sons, Doug (Carol) Zakovec and Dan (Julie) Zakovec, all of Cedar Bluffs; daughters, Karen King and Marsha (Kelly) Gallatin, all of Fremont; brother, Bill Mikan; sisters, Judy Veale, Cathy Cusick and Ellen Dahlen; 9 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.
Preceded by parents, Sylvester and Jean (Middaugh) Mikan; daughter, Diane Zakovec; and sisters, Jean Jessen and Jo Springgate.
The funeral is 3 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and with family from 5-7 p.m., all at Moser's in Fremont.
Burial will be a Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.
