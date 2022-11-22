 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nancy Lee Miller

July 3, 1940 – November 16, 2022

Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Myrtle Riley; brothers, Virgil and Marvin Riley; sisters, Alta Alshouse and Donna Rooney; and grandson, David Martz. She is survived by her husband, Noel; children, Sheryl (Berl) Beamis, Lisa (Mike) Egbarts, and Dave “Punch” (Sue) Miller; grandchildren, Danielle Martz, Sarina (Ronnie) Pichler, Efren (Julie) Sinecio, Tyler Miller, and Mary Holzapfel-Miller; great-grandchildren, Parker Gray and Olivia Pichler; brothers, Jim, Eldon, and Ron (Newt) Riley; and sister, Doris Fritz.

Visitation: Friday, Nov. 25, 5-7 p.m. at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn. Funeral service: Saturday, Nov. 26, 10 a.m., at United Faith Community Church in Valley, Nebraska. Interment: Elk City Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

