December 2, 1954 – October 25, 2022

Nancy M. White passed away peacefully at her home in Cave Creek, Arizona, on Oct. 25, 2022, at the age of 67.

She was born in Kansas City, Missouri, on Dec. 2, 1954, the child of Leo and Jean Schleicher. Her family moved to Fremont in 1967, and subsequently graduated from Fremont High School in 1973, where she met her husband-to-be, Dennis White, of 47 years. After graduation from Fremont High, Nancy attended UNL and Midland College. Dennis and Nancy were married on May 24, 1975, at the First Baptist Church in Fremont. Nancy worked at Fremont National Bank until their move to Wichita, Kansas, in 1977.

Nancy continued to work in banking, secretarial, and other administrative-related positions during their moves to Wichita, Kansas, Maryville, Illinois, Weston, Florida, Castle Rock, Colorado, and Cave Creek, Arizona.

Nancy had a love for anything that was gardening and craft related. Nancy especially loved spending time with her family and friends. Nancy’s smile, positive and unselfish attitude will be lasting to those who knew her, even during the times when her long-lasting illness may have been a deterrent.

Nancy is survived by her husband Dennis; three children – daughters, Amanda (Aaron) Silkwood, Megan (Daryl) Jezierski, and son, Daniel White; two grandchildren, Avery and Mia Silkwood; brothers, Leo (Susan) Schleicher, Steve (Sheri) Schleicher; and sister, Sandy (Don) Hasenkamp. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Jean Schleicher; and father and mother in-law, Archie and Elaine White.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at St. Andrew United Methodist Church, 9203 S. University Blvd., Highlands Ranch, Colorado, 80126 on Nov. 10 at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be directed to the American Cancer Society and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.