December 15, 1941 – February 16, 2023

Nancy Raye (Alberson) Collins passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family and loving husband of 60 years, Edgar A. Collins, III. To everyone who knew her, Nancy was pure love, gentleness, kindness, beauty, and joy.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Richard Norris Alberson, (Des Moines, Iowa) and Esther Kathryn Bauman Alberson (Grimes, Iowa); and by her older sister, Susan Marie Alberson Dixon (Reno, Nevada).

A Mass and Celebration of Life are scheduled for Saturday, July 8. A complete obituary detailing Nancy’s life, along with a Tribute Wall, and more information about the events in July and how to RSVP can be found at: https://www.diablovalleycremation.com/obituaries/NANCY RAYE-COLLINS-?obld=2734087#/celebrationWall.